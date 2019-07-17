Blackrock Cmn (BLK) Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Kennedy (KW) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (BLK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $475.04. About 17,699 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Increased Cash Dividend to $2.88 and Had $335 Million of Share Repurchases in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Price wars heat up as Lyxor launches low cost ETFs in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 7,120 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. RICKS MARY had sold 68,999 shares worth $1.35 million. $282,555 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares were bought by Bowen Trevor.

