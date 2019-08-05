Blackrock Cl A (BLK) Holding Maintained by Howard Capital Management; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Stake

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 29,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 28,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $434.36. About 238,790 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.3% Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 46,408 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 1.35 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp has invested 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Motco stated it has 0.94% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 141,094 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated. Davis R M holds 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 674 shares. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.26% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 57 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Penobscot Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,515 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Rockland Tru accumulated 15,712 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.17% or 5.15M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.16% or 1,850 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs reported 0.95% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Manchester Ltd has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,066 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares to 58,724 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,316 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares to 53,182 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,747 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

