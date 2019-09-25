BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

We are comparing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.29 N/A 0.14 43.48 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.43 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.23% and 70.31% respectively. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.69%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.