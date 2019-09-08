BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

We are contrasting BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.43
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, and a 5.57% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.
