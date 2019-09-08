BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

We are contrasting BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, and a 5.57% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.