BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.29
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 16.94%. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
