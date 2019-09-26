BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.29 N/A 0.14 43.48 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.54 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 16.94%. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.