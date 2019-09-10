BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We are contrasting BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.52 N/A 0.14 43.48 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.