BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We are contrasting BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.52
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.17%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
