BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.14 43.48 Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $5.5, and a 4.56% upside potential. Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 65.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noah Holdings Limited looks more robust than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.