BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.07 N/A 0.14 44.64 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.24 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.58%. On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s potential upside is 26.69% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is looking more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.