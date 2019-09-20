BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (:)

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and 6661 (:) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.32
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and 6661’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and 6661.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and 6661 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 27.08%. About 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors 6661.
