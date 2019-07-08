BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.12
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a -6.05% downside potential and an average target price of $5.75.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
