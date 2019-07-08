BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.12 N/A 0.14 44.64 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a -6.05% downside potential and an average target price of $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.