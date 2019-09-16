BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.41 N/A 0.14 43.48 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.82 N/A 0.96 43.83

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PJT Partners Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential downside of -4.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PJT Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 58.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.