BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.29 N/A 0.14 43.48 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.