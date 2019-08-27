BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.41 N/A 0.14 43.48 Lazard Ltd 36 1.40 N/A 3.09 12.54

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Lazard Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.38% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with consensus price target of $5.5. On the other hand, Lazard Ltd’s potential upside is 32.51% and its consensus price target is $45. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 7 of the 11 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.