BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Comparison side by side

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 0%. Insiders held 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.