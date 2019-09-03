BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.40 N/A 0.14 43.48 Black Knight Inc. 58 8.01 N/A 1.12 56.74

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Black Knight Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Black Knight Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Black Knight Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Black Knight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.16% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with average target price of $5.5. Competitively the average target price of Black Knight Inc. is $58, which is potential -6.83% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Black Knight Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.