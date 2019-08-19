BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) to pay $0.14 on Oct 7, 2019; Greenlight Capital Has Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Position By $104.54 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 23.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83M shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 9.12M shares with $338.31 million value, down from 11.94M last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $52.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO MET WITH U.S. REGULATORS ON FUEL EFFICIENCY RULES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BlackRock Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $5.28 translates into 2.65% yield. BlackRock Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 321,121 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 44.14% above currents $37 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.25% or 12,619 shares. Advisers Limited invested in 126,823 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.68% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 11.45 million shares. Ruffer Llp holds 6.50M shares or 6.19% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 667,381 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 2,226 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Staley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1.19M shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors has 116,156 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 54 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 3.21M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 10,653 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 69,200 shares. Alethea Lc holds 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 6,000 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs has invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

