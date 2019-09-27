Blackrock Boosted Chimerix (CMRX) Position By $678,200; Shorts at SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SVTRF) Lowered By 1%

SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) had a decrease of 1% in short interest. SVTRF’s SI was 652,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1% from 658,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6522 days are for SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s short sellers to cover SVTRF’s short positions. It closed at $25.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased Chimerix Inc (CMRX) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 169,550 shares as Chimerix Inc (CMRX)’s stock rose 32.84%. The Blackrock Inc holds 3.39 million shares with $14.63M value, up from 3.22M last quarter. Chimerix Inc now has $146.13M valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 237,801 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. Sherman Michael A. had bought 30,000 shares worth $104,316. 30,000 shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A, worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10. 18,000 shares were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J, worth $64,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 275,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Moreover, American International Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 30,482 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 523,790 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 24,138 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 209,695 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 581,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 507,915 shares. Redmile Group Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 3.56M shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Axa accumulated 206,300 shares.

Blackrock Inc decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 10,648 shares to 6.00M valued at $396.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 507,530 shares and now owns 14.95M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.