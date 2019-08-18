BlackRock (BLK) to pay $3.30 on Sep 24, 2019; Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (SWZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 0.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold their holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.16 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Alpine Global Management Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. for 264,621 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 155,364 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 367,511 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 323,774 shares.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The company has market cap of $105.61 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Filing Of Preliminary Proxy Materials; Proposal For Expanded Fund Mandate And Approval Of Investment Advisory Agreement With Bulldog Investors, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Swiss Helvetia Fund declares stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces New Executive Officers – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces 2019 Repurchase Program And Continued Suspension Of Managed Distribution Plan – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Swiss Fund At A Sweet Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2016.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 8,370 shares traded. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

