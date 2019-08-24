Blackrock (BLK) Stock Value Declined While Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased by $398,391 Its Stake; Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 50,200 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 127.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,662 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Portfolio Update; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS COMPANY IS RAISING CASH FROM INVESTORS FOR ANOTHER PRIVATE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FUND -CALL; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Holding(s) in Company; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Final Results; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.16% OF TELENET VOTING RIGHTS AS OF MARCH 5; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC- AT QTR-END, CASH MANAGEMENT AUM INCREASED 1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO $454.8 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0% or 10,120 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 4,342 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). State Street holds 174,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 21,330 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 186,186 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 449 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 13,320 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 24,927 shares. Investment Services Wi holds 10,633 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 2,654 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 136,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares to 8,130 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,332 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR).