Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined While Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Stake; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by $3.07 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 15,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 13,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $424.72. About 808,228 shares traded or 49.56% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – LIKELY TO SEE SOMETHING CLOSER TO THREE HIKES IN 2019 AS WELL, AND MAYBE A COUPLE INCREMENTAL HIKES IN 2020; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL – SEE MORE “NORMAL” MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – Brexit the biggest short-term risk: BlackRock’s Thiel; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK NO INTENT CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 153,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 938,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 345,540 shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,532 shares to 73,464 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 2,247 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 245 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital holds 0.64% or 6,837 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company owns 29 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 304,554 shares. Argent Com reported 10,040 shares. 343,306 are held by Mawer Inv Mngmt. Sumitomo Life has 0.18% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Palladium Prtn Llc holds 0.57% or 18,608 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 830 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.34% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Cap Llc holds 28,329 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 14,521 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Co has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,011 shares.

