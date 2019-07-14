Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Its Position by $427,000; Shareholder Tiger Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 414,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings: $6.70 per share vs. $6.39 expected; 12/04/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors regain risk appetite as U.S. air strikes look less imminent; 11/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX – SEPARATELY, BLACKROCK AND ITS RELATED ENTITIES ACCEPTED TERMS FOR AN ABOUT 11.60% SHAREHOLDING IN AVANCO; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9th; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock Is Ready for Big Pound Move. Direction Not Applicable; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Issue of Equity; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares to 729,180 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

