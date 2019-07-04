Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Raised Holding by $1.33 Million; As Apollo Global Management (APO) Shares Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.35M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 16/04/2018 – APO, TRNC/@danprimack: SoftBank has expressed interest in buying Tronc; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97 million, up from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $475.35. About 336,148 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Portfolio Update; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a critical BlackRock priority; 30/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Result of AGM; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $55 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: H&R Block, Wave, Apollo, Shutterfly, Leonard Green, Ares, Sheridan, IOP – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Shutterfly (SFLY) to be Acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) for $51/Share in $2.7 Billion Enterprise Value Deal – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHUTTERFLY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Industry consolidation in the TV sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares to 483,691 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 83,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,794 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Top Value Buys May Be Safe Options for a Dangerous Summer – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanguard cuts fees on active funds in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar: May U.S. funds flowed away from risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

