Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Increased Holding by $24.18 Million; Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Position in Carlyle Group (CG) by $332,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 637,724 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 10/04/2018 – CG: Carlyle and oil trader Vitol on brink of pulling €2bn Varo float; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group 1Q Net $33.8M; 07/03/2018 – RPT – BRAZIL’S TOY RETAILER Rl HAPPY FILES FOR IPO – DOCUMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Carlyle Global Market Strategies Clo 2015-2, Ltd. Ratings Unaffected By Refinancing Upon A Redemption; 28/03/2018 – NCC GROUP PLC NCCG.L – SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – CARLYLE’S RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan; 07/03/2018 – RPT – BRAZIL’S TOY RETAILER Rl HAPPY SETS SHARE PRICE RANGE BETWEEN 20.30 REAIS AND 26.30 REAIS; 11/04/2018 – Carlyle leads private equity `glamping’ sale; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS AIMS TO ACHIEVE IN MEDIUM TERM HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH OF UNDERLYING EBITDA, PRIMARILY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7810.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 51,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 52,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $447.2. About 141,926 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 1% Position in Microgen Plc; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Privacy Policy; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 12/04/2018 – ? BlackRock figures helped by […]; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 11/04/2018 – REG-TRANSPARENCY DECLARATION – PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY BLACKROCK INC; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo I Designated Activity Company; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Don’t try to time this wild stock market; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Holding(s) in Company

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock: A Rock-Solid Stock To Add To Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,000 shares to 226,000 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,525 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,133 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.24% stake. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.47% or 19,864 shares in its portfolio. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.06% or 472 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv owns 224 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Financial Management Professionals Inc holds 4 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company accumulated 15,498 shares. Opus Inv Mngmt invested 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Rbf holds 0.28% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 38,880 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.19% stake. 47,761 were reported by Windward Capital Mgmt Ca. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hanson And Doremus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares to 48,747 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). The Switzerland-based Partners Ag has invested 0.57% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Ing Groep Nv reported 131,051 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0% or 22,112 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 142,785 shares. Bell Bancorp holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 2.29M shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Management owns 68,571 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has 144,211 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 3,578 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford Associate Inc holds 16,150 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.