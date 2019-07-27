Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Trimmed Its Position by $3.94 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped by $901,488 Its Holding

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.84% MARCH 15; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Portfolio Update; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 18/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys Into Curtis Banks Group Plc; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.42B

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares to 195,679 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

