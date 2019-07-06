Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Holding Has Upped by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 66.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 106,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,525 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 161,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 68,091 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 2,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 9,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 16/03/2018 – Aviva chief ‘s board seat at BlackRock sparks investor ire; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

