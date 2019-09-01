Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $359,632

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 5,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 88,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, up from 83,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 440,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer from NYSE American to NYSE; 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – RECENT INVESTOR BEHAVIOR SUGGESTS MONEY ROTATION OUT OF TRADITIONAL ACTIVE FUNDS TO CONTINUE, PRESENTING SIGNIFICANTOPPORTUNITY FOR ETFS; 09/04/2018 – MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI ALSO REACHED OUT TO EAST BRIDGE CAP, BLACKROCK ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE & VALUATION – ET NOW CITING; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 10,782 shares to 21,230 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp reported 948,212 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,622 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Company invested in 3.01% or 44,082 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monroe Natl Bank & Tru Mi invested in 12,832 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,997 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 0.1% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 658,566 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 1.83M are held by Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. American Natl Insur Tx stated it has 267,100 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 39,400 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs holds 1.21% or 8.75 million shares. 1.10M were reported by Los Angeles & Equity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 6,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boys Arnold And holds 608 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.41% or 8,193 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Mgmt has invested 2.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 630 shares. 46,348 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Coldstream holds 578 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested 0.57% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 1,850 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 112,048 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ing Groep Nv has 5,024 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited reported 221 shares. 665,134 are owned by Neuberger Berman Ltd Company. Trellus Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares.