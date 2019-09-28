Blackrock (BLK) Position Maintained by Guinness Asset Management Ltd; Leucadia National Has Increased Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stake by $19.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 119,581 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7810.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 51,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 52,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $446.13. About 523,704 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q ADJ EPS $6.70, EST. $6.38; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Strong Dollar Omen Threatens Far More Than Argentina; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Net $1.09B; 03/05/2018 – Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 63 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc owns 9,916 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 73,860 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 99,228 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 5,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 15,619 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 18,299 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 135,801 shares. Thb Asset reported 0.85% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 50,229 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 9,279 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 189,345 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 18,029 shares stake. 726 were reported by Btim Corp. John G Ullman Assocs reported 1,665 shares. First In holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 305 shares. Somerset Tru holds 3,748 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 22,629 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Windward Commerce Ca, a California-based fund reported 47,761 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 25,017 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.18% or 303,700 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 654 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 2,481 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 984 shares. Smith Salley Associates owns 1,487 shares. 1,500 were reported by Opus Invest Mngmt Incorporated.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,910 shares to 78,788 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,525 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).