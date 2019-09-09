Blackrock (BLK) Holding Held by Provident Investment Management Inc; Loews Has Trimmed Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.85M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $429.74. About 229,581 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow Deal Blackrock European CLO I Reissue; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Strong Dollar Omen Threatens Far More Than Argentina; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Margin 38.4%; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 117,874 shares, valued at $40.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,915 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.21% or 28,329 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 112,048 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc invested in 0.31% or 11,647 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.31% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Atria Lc has invested 0.23% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 13,611 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 138,775 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie holds 1.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,828 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 33,723 shares. First Fin Savings Bank invested 1.08% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Coldstream Management Inc has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 578 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 366 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0.27% or 817 shares. Cordasco Net, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 147,757 shares. Fil holds 0.12% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 37,009 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23,466 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Kentucky Retirement invested in 12,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited (Wy) stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.05% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 8,287 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Limited has 1.41% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 40,600 shares. 270 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. North Star Management Corporation invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Burney holds 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 5,832 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 5,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).