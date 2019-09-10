Blackrock (BLK) Holding Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Price Rose, Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.62 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 213,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28M, up from 209,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $425.1. About 165,722 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Mateos y Lago Confident on Equities With Earnings ‘Dynamism’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Shuns Italian Bonds as Political Turmoil Adds to Gloom; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.06% ON MARCH 8; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 175,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 136,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 231,750 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 58,329 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 8 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 31,151 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 242,654 shares stake. Td Asset holds 114,507 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alta Cap Llc has 0.77% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 12,122 shares. Castine Capital Mgmt Lc has 290,077 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 23,300 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 354,709 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability accumulated 51,987 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 7,357 shares stake. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 8,367 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Climbed 16.4% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Record Results Reward Western Alliance – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,733 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc by 46,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,350 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19M shares, valued at $192.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).