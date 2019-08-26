Blackrock (BLK) Holding Boosted by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp; Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding by $1.16 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 33,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 32,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $405.24. About 512,143 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 05/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES: BLACKROCK HOLDS 3.39% STAKE

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 55,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $162.55. About 747,143 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 111,857 shares. Stifel owns 91,155 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 2.00M shares. Hwg Lp has 1.21% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Parkside Bankshares Tru holds 1,516 shares. First Amer State Bank reported 3,425 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 18,184 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fred Alger Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,518 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 81,713 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,110 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 2,756 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,992 are held by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc reported 36 shares stake. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 137,804 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Albion Financial Gp Ut holds 0.08% or 1,413 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 551 shares. 107,722 are owned by Ci. Indiana Tru And Inv, Indiana-based fund reported 4,467 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,700 are owned by Andra Ap. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 342,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 572 shares. Washington Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 297 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% or 98,185 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,705 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,048 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).