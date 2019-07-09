Blackrock (BLK) Holder Skylands Capital Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 787,461 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 20,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $474.67. About 244,967 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Preferred Shares Issued by 46 BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE – BELIEVE INVESTORS “WELL SERVED” BY ALLOCATION TO QUALITY COS WITH ABILITY TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYOUTS, GENERATE REVS THAT CAN OUTRUN INFLATION; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Adjusted EPS to $22.49 From $22.60; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Ayala John sold $966,713. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 43,800 shares to 226,300 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 112,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.