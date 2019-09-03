Blackrock (BLK) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding by $467,992 as Stock Declined; Boeing (BA) Holding Has Upped by Halsey Associates Inc

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $414.72. About 154,884 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Fink Sees Market Rising But Trade War Poses Threat; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo I Designated Activity Company; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $12.28 during the last trading session, reaching $351.81. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,130 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,732 are owned by Cap Intl Ca. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D holds 103,888 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware stated it has 4,295 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Trust invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.11% or 34,239 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 702 shares. M Hldg Secs Incorporated has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Investment Lc holds 17,199 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Ims Management has invested 1.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co owns 100 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited holds 9,050 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 551 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.09% or 5,687 shares in its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 0.67% or 2,874 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 500 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Co holds 1.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 78,038 shares. 9,832 are owned by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Keystone Planning holds 4,692 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company owns 15,711 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Lc has 1.1% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 10,300 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 3,217 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd invested in 6,251 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.