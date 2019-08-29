Blackrock (BLK) Holder Intact Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Lowe’s (LOW) Holding as Valuation Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $9.64 during the last trading session, reaching $423.48. About 452,931 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Portfolio Update; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet has reached 5 percent; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Issue of Equity; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Company NA Buys Into Avaya Holdings; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 4.06M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 48,600 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,400 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,064 were accumulated by Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Co. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.11% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 3 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 21,110 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 11,647 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Motco holds 0.94% or 22,051 shares. Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Caxton LP accumulated 1.86% or 30,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.13% or 324,257 shares. 149,454 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or holds 2.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 11,358 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs Inc reported 1.53% stake. Cohen And Steers accumulated 6,142 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Lowe’s Layoffs 2019: Why The Hardware Retail Giant Will Cut Thousands Of Workers – International Business Times” on August 04, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow drops 280 points, giving up big earlier gain after Trump says US adding more tariffs on China – CNBC” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.