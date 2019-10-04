Blackrock (BLK) Holder Exane Derivatives Upped Stake by $15.95 Million as Share Value Declined; Salzhauer Michael Stake in Metlife (MET) Cut by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 618,164 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 34 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 649 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.48 million, up from 615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $421.28. About 32,982 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Buys Private Credit Firm to Fortify Alternatives Unit; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – Citadel Hires BlackRock’s Ibrahim for London-Based Macro Unit; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/04/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors regain risk appetite as U.S. air strikes look less imminent; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Ppties by 4,679 shares to 321 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels And by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 0.25% or 1,839 shares in its portfolio. Allstate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,000 shares stake. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 85,021 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 557 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 0.36% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Amp Ltd owns 32,897 shares. Schnieders Management Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 637 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 5,815 shares. Independent Investors reported 0.09% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% stake. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,958 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com accumulated 4,707 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 26,400 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.91 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.