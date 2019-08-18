Blackrock (BLK) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Ametek New (AME) Has Lowered by $2.08 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, down from 23,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Total Voting Rights; 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.04% AS OF MARCH 14; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR PUBLISHES RESPONSE TO BLACKROCK INQUIRIES; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Annual Financial Report; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer funds that exclude gun makers, sellers; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 27,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 167,156 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 194,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 1.26M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,338 shares to 840,357 shares, valued at $39.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 16,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 2,630 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited holds 4,271 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 76,587 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 16,800 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). First Republic Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 16,997 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Prudential Fincl holds 242,366 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability stated it has 57,789 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.08% or 4,516 shares. American Interest Gru Inc accumulated 0.03% or 98,487 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has 1.8% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eqis Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 932 shares. Independent Invsts invested in 0.08% or 494 shares. Central Bancshares And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 60 shares. Security National Tru invested in 0.77% or 5,585 shares. Hartford Invest Co reported 0.19% stake. Conning invested 1.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burke Herbert Natl Bank stated it has 1,167 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc has 438 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Us Natl Bank De has 0.14% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 110,423 shares. Dean Inv Assocs reported 16,372 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares to 115,239 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).