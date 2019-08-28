Blackrock (BLK) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $432,978 as Stock Value Declined; Castleark Management Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 23,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $412.53. About 296,752 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL- DON’T SEE TRADE RISKS UPSETTING SOLID MARKET FUNDAMENTALS BUT WOULD REASSESS IF PROTECTIONISM ESCALATED, BEGAN HURTING GROWTH PROSPECTS; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/03/2018 – Indonesia Courts BlackRock in Global Tour to Fix Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL – SEE MORE “NORMAL” MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 130.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 110,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 84,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.51 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.55 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. DELANEY PETER B bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.