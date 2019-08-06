Blackrock (BLK) Holder Cohen & Steers Lowered Its Stake by $12.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Nbt Bank N A Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 29,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 6,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 35,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $437.21. About 11,612 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Holding(s) in Company; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Total Institutional Net Inflows Were $3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 80,168 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.