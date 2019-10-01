Blackrock (BLK) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Holding by $11.31 Million; Hmi Capital Increases Stake in Autodesk (ADSK)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 24,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851.25 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $11.95 during the last trading session, reaching $433.69. About 594,451 shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Limited Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WITHIN THE U.S., PREFER HIGH-MARGIN SECTORS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, SUCH AS TECHNOLOGY, OVER LOW-GROWTH DEFENSIVES; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Retail Long-Term Net Inflows Were $16.7 Billion; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51M, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $145.71. About 1.43 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 700 shares to 1 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 116,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,961 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 15th – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Debt Registry Accelerates Blockchain Adoption In Structured Credit Markets – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Four Views Of Global Growth: BlackRock, McKinsey, Deutsche Bank And BoAML – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,015 shares. Addison Company has invested 1.49% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.26% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 32,840 shares. Markel holds 212,800 shares. Capital City Trust Fl holds 1.75% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 9,045 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 65 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 879 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,648 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc owns 25,291 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.16% or 37,700 shares. Dana Invest Incorporated owns 4,824 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 16,918 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADSK February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.