BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.28 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and THL Credit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 41.32% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.