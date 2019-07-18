BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 0%. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
