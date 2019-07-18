BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 0%. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.