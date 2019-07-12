BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.56
|N/A
|2.26
|2.72
Demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-2.38%
|-0.81%
|-3.15%
|-5.03%
|-20.52%
|18.73%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.