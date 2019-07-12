BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.56 N/A 2.26 2.72

Demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.