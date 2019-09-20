BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust