BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.