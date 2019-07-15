BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 28.27% respectively. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.