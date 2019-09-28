BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Trades at $9.60 After Triangle; TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (TVBCF) Shorts Lowered By 4.08%

TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. TVBCF’s SI was 891,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 929,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8911 days are for TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:TVBCF)’s short sellers to cover TVBCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. The company has market cap of $724.09 million. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, Hong Kong Digital New Media Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas Pay TV Operations, Channel Operations, and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs on terrestrial TV platform; broadcasting of commercials on terrestrial and pay TV platforms; and production of programs.