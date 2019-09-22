BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Trades at $9.48 After Triangle; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shorts Increased By 12.89%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) formed triangle with $8.72 target or 8.00% below today’s $9.48 share price. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) has $209.78 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 42,614 shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) has risen 5.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) had an increase of 12.89% in short interest. GWRE’s SI was 5.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.89% from 5.11 million shares previously. With 616,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s short sellers to cover GWRE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 579,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 436.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity. $212,324 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were bought by Lego Catherine P.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.