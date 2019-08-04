BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Forms $9.40 Double Top; Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Shorts Raised By 7.88%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) formed double top with $10.06 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.40 share price. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) has $208.01 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 12,288 shares traded. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) has risen 5.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) had an increase of 7.88% in short interest. ALSN’s SI was 3.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.88% from 3.26M shares previously. With 941,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)’s short sellers to cover ALSN’s short positions. The SI to Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 874,420 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 90,087 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 99,979 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 83,475 shares stake. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 375,591 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 12,391 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Scout Investments holds 0.22% or 234,071 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd stated it has 346,566 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Co accumulated 0.21% or 16,108 shares. Icon Advisers Co, Colorado-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 1.78 million shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission: A Compounding Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. $229,995 worth of stock was bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.