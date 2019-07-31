BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Forms $9.37 Double Top; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dream Global REIT has $15.5 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $15.17’s average target is 7.82% above currents $14.07 stock price. Dream Global REIT had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Friday, February 22. Desjardins Securities maintained Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $14.5 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. See Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 200,822 shares traded. Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust externally managed by Dream Unlimited Corp. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets across the globe excluding Canada with a focus on Germany. It has a 3.81 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in a combination of office, mixed use, and industrial properties.