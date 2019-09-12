BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.67 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 12.86% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.