BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.05 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 24.74%. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has stronger performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.