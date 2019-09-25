BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Comparing side by side

Since BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.63 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rand Capital Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.